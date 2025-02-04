Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $296.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $444.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $242.74 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

