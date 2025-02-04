Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in SAP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

NYSE SAP opened at $272.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $334.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $173.09 and a 52-week high of $280.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

