Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $56,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $342.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.14. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $279.80 and a one year high of $349.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

