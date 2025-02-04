Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2,685.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,427 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,267,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 355,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

