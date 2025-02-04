Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEC opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEC. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

