Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

