Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,888. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 346,362 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

