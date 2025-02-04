Carpenter Technology Corporation Announces Strong Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Results**Phildelphia, PA – January 30, 2025: Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) released its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ending December 31, 2024. T

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Carpenter Technology’s 8K filing here.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories