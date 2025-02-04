Catalina Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $360.68 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

