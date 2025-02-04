Catalina Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 517,179 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $5,182,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 292,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

