Catalina Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Catalina Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Mondelez International by 173.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,652,000 after buying an additional 1,935,356 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

