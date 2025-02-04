Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in ONEOK by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.