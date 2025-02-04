Catalina Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

