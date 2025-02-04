Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

