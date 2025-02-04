Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,496 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

