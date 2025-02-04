Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 119.8% during the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,702,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 927,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 144.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 855.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 210,753 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 48.6% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 180,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 179,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 23,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $275,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 401,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,673.90. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,259. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,945 shares of company stock valued at $874,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

