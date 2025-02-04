Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.95 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $213.77. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

