Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,708. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. The trade was a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $1,754,140. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

