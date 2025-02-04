Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Up 17.4% – Still a Buy?

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.11 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.24). 188,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 365,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.58. The firm has a market cap of £13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -242.19 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.