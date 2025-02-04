Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Insider Yann L. Etienvre Sells 9,181 Shares

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,608,649.66. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celestica Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $133.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $91.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.64.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 480.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.