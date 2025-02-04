CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys 47,029 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 348.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the quarter. Portillo’s comprises about 0.2% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CenterStar Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Portillo’s worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 499.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 21.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.17.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
