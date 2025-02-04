CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys 47,029 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 348.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the quarter. Portillo’s comprises about 0.2% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CenterStar Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Portillo’s worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 499.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 21.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

