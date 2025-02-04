Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Central Japan Railway updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.740 EPS.
Central Japan Railway Trading Up 3.0 %
CJPRY opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
