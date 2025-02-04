Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Central Japan Railway updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.740 EPS.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 3.0 %

CJPRY opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.