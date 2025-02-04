CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

