CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.26 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after acquiring an additional 194,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,743,000 after purchasing an additional 441,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,602,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.