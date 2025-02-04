CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $835,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $344.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

