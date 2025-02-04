CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 27,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 324.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 132,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

