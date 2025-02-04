CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 2,987 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,396 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SEA by 2,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,544,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $126.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

