CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 141 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

