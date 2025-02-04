Centuri (CTRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Centuri Stock Performance

Centuri stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

