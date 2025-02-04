Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 32.1% – Should You Sell?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 32.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 919,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,270% from the average daily volume of 67,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Century Lithium Stock Down 32.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Century Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.