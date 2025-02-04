Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 32.1% – What’s Next?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 32.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. 919,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,270% from the average session volume of 67,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Century Lithium Trading Down 32.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

