CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

CGI Trading Up 0.3 %

GIB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,619. CGI has a 1 year low of $96.92 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,844,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 182.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,808,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 68.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,485,000 after purchasing an additional 555,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.