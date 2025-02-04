Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Chakana Copper Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
