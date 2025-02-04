Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $109.47.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

