Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.