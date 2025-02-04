Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $175.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.02. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after acquiring an additional 672,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,645,000 after purchasing an additional 573,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,790,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,359,000 after purchasing an additional 138,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.