Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19,404.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15,750.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after buying an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

