Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,142.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,438.08 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,054.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

