Chicago Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,244 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

