Chicago Capital LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

