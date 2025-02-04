Chicago Capital LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

