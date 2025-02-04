Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,101,778.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.