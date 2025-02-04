Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 107.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,899,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after purchasing an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after buying an additional 366,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 104.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 288,078 shares during the period. Finally, Isomer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,095,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 196,542 shares of company stock worth $15,834,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

