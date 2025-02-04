Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $292.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

