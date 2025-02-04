Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

