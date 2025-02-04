Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 69.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

