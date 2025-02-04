Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after purchasing an additional 858,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,505,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

