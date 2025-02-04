Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,718,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,600. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

