ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of COFS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 2,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $38.15.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
