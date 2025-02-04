ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $230,026.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,468.01. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $419.33 million, a PE ratio of 549.55 and a beta of 2.21. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.97.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

